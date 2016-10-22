Halloween Happenings All Around the Coast

It's almost Halloween and that means time for candy! If you're looking for a safe place to take your child trick-or-treating, here's a list of some places around the Gulf Coast that are holding family-friendly fall events for the little ones this year.

*NOTE* Most cities do not specify a time or date for trick-or-treating unless they are sponsoring an organized event. Most parents take their children trick-or-treating on Halloween.

Biloxi

Fall Festival -- Sunday, Oct. 23, 3-6 p.m., Biloxi First United Methodist Church, 14220 Shriners Blvd.

Games, arts and crafts, trunk or treat, hot dogs, popcorn, drinks. Admission is free and event is open to the public.

Old Biloxi Cemetery Tours -- Sunday, Oct. 23, 2-4 p.m., Old Biloxi Cemetery, 1166 Irish Hill Drive

Join tour guides for a historical tour of Biloxi's cemetery. This year's theme is "The Mayors of Biloxi." Re-enactors will portray past mayors and tell their stories.Tours are free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted to help restore the cemetery. Organized through the Preserve Biloxi committee.

The Odd Ball -- Thursday, Oct. 27, 6-10 p.m., Mississippi Craft Center, 128 Rue Magnolia

A surreal Halloween art bash with live music, entertainment, interactive art and more!

Special Needs Halloween Costume Ball -- Friday, Oct. 28, 6-9 p.m., Dr. Frank Gruich Sr. Community Center, 591 Howard Ave.

Costume ball for adults and kids with special needs. Admission is free and awards will be given to the top three costumes in both adult and youth categories. Food and security provided.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show -- Friday, Oct. 28, 8 p.m., Hard Rock Live, 777 Beach Blvd.

Free admission. Must be 21 or older to attend. No masks or excessive face paint which can prevent identification is allowed. Doors open at 7 p.m.

A Night Out at the Museum Halloween Party -- Saturday, Oct. 29, 7-11 p.m., The Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum, 115 E. 1st St.

For the second year, the museum will host a Halloween party. A smorgasbord of horror'derves will be served, as well as an open bar, monster candy bar, and special Witches' Brew. There will also be a photo booth, costume contest and fun giveaways. Tickets are $30 per person, $50 per couple. The event is adults 21 and older only. For more information, call the museum at 228-435-6320.

Trick or Treat the Campus -- Monday, Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m., Virginia College, 920 Cedar Lake Road

Attendees are invited to enjoy activities for all ages, including: trick-or-treating, tours for prospective students, costume contest, and voting on the Best Decorated Door. Event is open to the public.

Trick or Treat At the Edge -- Monday, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m., Edgewater Mall

Spooky Island Tiki Luau -- Saturday, Oct. 29, 6-10 p.m., Margaritaville Resort, 195 Beach Blvd.

A night where the ghosts of the Tiki gods come out to play! Family-friendly event will include a costume contest, trick or treating, music, fun, face painting, prizes and more. Admission is free.

The Rocky Horror Pictures Show -- Monday, Oct. 31, 9 p.m. to midnight, Biloxi Little Theatre, 220 Lee Street.

Biloxi Little Theatre presents a special Halloween viewing of the cult classic film. Full audience participation and use of props is encouraged, however, no outside props will be allowed. Prop kits will be sold for $5 at the theatre. Halloween costumes are welcome. Prizes given for judge's favorite costume and best RHPS-inspired costume. Door prizes and a cash bar will be featured. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10. Adults 18 and older only. Event is rated R for mature audiences.

Diamondhead

Trunk or Treat -- Wednesday, Oct. 26, 5-8 p.m., Country Club Circle

Kids can trick or treat around Country Club Circle, where golf carts and vehicles will be lined up, passing out candy. Prizes will be awarded to the vehicles that are decorated the best. Hot dogs and hamburgers will also be sold.

D'Iberville

Howl-O-Ween 2016 -- Saturday, Oct. 22, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lakeview Animal Hospital, 11505 Cinema Drive

The second annual Howl-O-Ween pet party and adoption event will feature adoptable dogs from Tired Dog Rescue. There will be a pet costume contest, bobbing for hot dogs, gift bags, open house and more!

Community Trick or Treat Sale -- Saturday, Oct. 29, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., VFW Post #6731, 4321 Gay Road

A community sale, pageant, and trick-or-treating for the kids. Vendors will hand out candy. There will be plenty of food and coloring tables for the little ones.

House of Payne Haunted House -- Friday, Oct. 28, Saturday, Oct. 29, and Monday, Oct. 31, 6-10 p.m., D'Iberville Recreation Center Sports Complex

The spooktacular haunted house is sponsored by the D'Iberville Police and Fire Departments. The entry fee is a donation of one non-perishable canned food item.

Gautier

Holy Ghost Weenie Roast -- Monday, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m., The Refuge Church, 2012 Hwy. 90

Family-friendly event open to the public. Will include games, bounce houses, hot dogs, snacks and lots of candy.

Gulfport

Trick or Treat -- Tuesday, Oct. 25, 6 p.m. Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy. 49

Neighborhood Fall Festival -- Saturday, Oct. 22, 2-4 p.m., 4901 Jefferson Ave.

Hosted by the Westminster Presbyterian Church, this annual festival has music, water slides, a cupcake walk, face painting, children's games, arts and crafts, and more! Admission is free and everyone is welcome. Bring non-perishable food items and place them in the bins marked for your favorite college football team. A competition will be held to see which team's fans can bring the most food to feed the needy.

Boo Bash -- Saturday, Oct. 29, 5-9 p.m., Barksdale Pavilion, Jones Park

A family-friendly Halloween event for people of all ages, the Boo Bash will have train rides, games, hand-outs, face painting, refreshments, and more.

Halloween Fun Festival -- Sunday, Oct. 30, 1-4 p.m., Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Avenue

Children can enjoy trick-or-treating at Kids Street, play games, get their faces painted and more. Concessions will be sold. Costumes are welcome. Free for members, $6 for non-members.

Trunk or Treat and Fall Festival -- Sunday, Oct. 30, 4-6:30 p.m., Crosspoint Church, 15046 N. Swan Road

Free, safe, and family-friendly alternative to Halloween, featuring fun and games, trick-or-treating, hayrides, bake walk, inflatables, games and a chili contest. Admission is free.

Chills and Thrills Trunk or Treat -- Monday, Oct. 31, 6-9 p.m., Harrison County Fairgrounds, 15321 County Farm Road

It's the night the Harrison County Fairgrounds becomes haunted! Do your trunk-or-treating at the fairgrounds. Decorate your cars for a scary good time. There will also be a haunted house, costume contest and a movie night showing "Casper the Friendly Ghost. Everything is free but space is limited. Call to reserve your spot.

Kiln

Trunk or Treat -- Tuesday, Oct. 25, 6 p.m., Kiln Public Library, 18020 Hwy. 603

The Kiln Public Library and Coast Electric Power Association invite everyone out to trunk or treat.

Lucedale

GCHS Haunted Trail -- Thursday, Oct. 27, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 29, 6-11 p.m.; and Monday Oct. 31, 6-9 p.m., Lucedale Depot Greenway

George County High School Band is hosting a haunted trail. Tickets are $5 each.

A Harvest Blessing -- Saturday, Oct. 29, 5-7 p.m., Crossroads United Methodist Church, 10274 Hwy. 26 West

Family-friendly fall festival. Will include free games, food, candy, and a costume contest. All ages are invited to attend and participate. There will also be a cake walk and silent auction.

Moss Point

Haunted Fire House -- Saturday, Oc. 29 6-10 p.m., Escatawpa Volunteer Fire Department, 3801 Sentinel Dr.

Attendees are asked to bring a toy for Toy for Tots, or a non-perishable food item.

Ocean Springs

YMCA Fall Festival -- Friday, Oct. 28, 5-7 p.m., Mississippi Gulf Coast YMCA, 1810 Government Street

Free family-friendly festival, open to the public. Will include activities, games, a costume contest, and a cooking contest. Cooking contest will consist of 3 categories. There will also be a cooking contest for kids 12 and under.

Special Needs Halloween Party -- Saturday, Oct. 29, 5-8 p.m., Christus Victor Lutheran Church, 2755 Bienville Blvd.

Halloween party for adults and children with special needs. Costumes or Halloween-themed attire is encouraged. The Mississippi Gulf Coast Chapter of Ghostbusters will be joining partygoers and bringing their Ecto with them. Pizza, drinks, and desserts will be offered.

Storybook Birthdays Annual Halloween Party -- Sunday, Oct. 30, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Black Tie White Rose Events, 6616 Rose Farm Road

Mix and mingle with all of your favorite storybook characters! There will be a bounce house, face painting, photo ops, and unlimited sweets. Adults can enjoy a responsible amount of witches' brew in the "Adults Only" area. The morning session's theme is "The Fairy Godmother's Not Too Scary Halloween." The midday theme is "Adventure," and will feature pirates, princesses, fairies and a villain or two. The afternoon theme will be "Absolutely Rotten" and will be filled with villains, along with a "Rotten to the Core" dance party. Tickets available by clicking here.

Trick or Treat Down the Street -- Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m., downtown

Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce and downtown businesses will welcome trick-or-treaters for this annual event.

Pascagoula

Historic Cemetery Tour at Greenwood -- Thursday, Oct. 27, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Greenwood Cemetery, Buena Vista Street

It's the 10th year that the city has hosted a tour of Greenwood Cemetery, which is located on Buena Vista Street, and it's already shaping up to be a fun and educational event. The historic tour will present a stage for local citizens to learn about the city's rich history and its forebears. Local actors will portray the city's 19th century founders and descendants.

The Haunted House -- Friday, Oct. 28, Sunday, Oct. 29, and Monday, Oct. 31, 7 p.m. to midnight, Pascagoula Recreation Center, Pascagoula St.

The scariest haunted house in Pascagoula is back, filled with ghosts, goblins, and screams. Twelves rooms of the scariest things you can imagine at the House of Haunts. The cost is $5 and there is a kid-friendly zone for children 3 and up.

Nature Discovery Spooky Creatures -- Saturday, Oct. 29, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Scranton Nature Center, 3928 Nathan Hale Ave.

Discover bats, spiders and snakes! Bring the family to learn why these spooky creatures are helpful. Nature walk and spooky craft included. $1 per child.

Light the Night -- Monday, Oct. 31, 6-9 p.m., Church on the Rock, 3901 Chicot Street

An alternative to Halloween, this annual event is sponsored by multiple churches, businesses, and organizations seeking to provide a safe, fun environment for all ages. Popcorn, candy, SnapChat, outdoor movie, hay ride, fall festival activities, inflatables and more. Admission is free and open to the public.

Wiggins

Flashlight Maze -- Saturday, Oct. 29, 7-11 p.m., Williams Family Farms, 98 B&W Road

Grab a flashlight and get lost in the maze! A family-friendly flashlight event will be held from 7-9 p.m. From 9-11 p.m., however, the maze may get a little scary.

Splash of Fun Haunted Forest -- Saturday, Oct. 29, from dark until midnight, Flint Creek Water Park

The Stone County High Choir and Booster Club will host a fun haunted adventure at the water park. There will be trick-or-treating at the cabins and campground area, as well. Tickets are $12.

