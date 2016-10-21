$4 million road improvements happening in Bay St. Louis - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

$4 million road improvements happening in Bay St. Louis

Construction crews are busy putting down asphalt on roads in the Riverview subdivision, and city leaders say residents are overjoyed. (Photo source: WLOX News) Construction crews are busy putting down asphalt on roads in the Riverview subdivision, and city leaders say residents are overjoyed. (Photo source: WLOX News)
BAY ST. LOUIS, MS (WLOX) -

A $4 million project 10 years in the making is happening now in Bay Saint Louis.

Construction crews are busy putting down asphalt on roads in the Riverview subdivision, and city leaders say residents are overjoyed.

Bay St. Louis City Councilman for Ward 6, Lonnie Falgout, says the days of having problematic dirt roads in the neighborhoods in his ward are numbered.

Falgout says, "I'm excited for the people of Ward 6. They've waited long enough, we expanded city in '06," said Falgout. "Here we are in 2016, just getting to this. Ten years is long enough. They can't get home, the roads are messed up."

Falgout says road and drainage improvements are also expanding to Shoreline Park and Jordan River Estates.

"In these small communities, we're doing the most. We're making actual roads, building roads. It's been gravel roads; been nothing but dirt, mud, grime.  We're also doing elevation and drainage," Falgout noted.

Falgout says he and fellow councilman Mike Favre believe the money spent on road improvements is an investment that will come back to the city.

Favre says, "It's a long overdue project. Lonnie [Favre] and myself talked about it when we ran, and we've been working on it ever since. It's reality coming true, it will continue to spur growth," added Falgout. "This is the highlight of Bay St. Louis, along with downtown. We have more water front than everybody on the Coast."

The road re-surfacing in Ward 6 should be complete in 180 days, according to the project's construction inspector.

Money for the project came from a road and bridge tax, and is all self-funded by the tax payers of Ward 6.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:25:14 GMT
    (Source: MDOT)(Source: MDOT)

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

  • Last frosts of the season

    Last frosts of the season

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:23:24 GMT
    South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

  • $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:54:58 GMT
    The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly