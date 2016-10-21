$4 million road improvements happening in Bay St. Louis

Construction crews are busy putting down asphalt on roads in the Riverview subdivision, and city leaders say residents are overjoyed. (Photo source: WLOX News)

A $4 million project 10 years in the making is happening now in Bay Saint Louis.

Construction crews are busy putting down asphalt on roads in the Riverview subdivision, and city leaders say residents are overjoyed.

Bay St. Louis City Councilman for Ward 6, Lonnie Falgout, says the days of having problematic dirt roads in the neighborhoods in his ward are numbered.

Falgout says, "I'm excited for the people of Ward 6. They've waited long enough, we expanded city in '06," said Falgout. "Here we are in 2016, just getting to this. Ten years is long enough. They can't get home, the roads are messed up."

Falgout says road and drainage improvements are also expanding to Shoreline Park and Jordan River Estates.

"In these small communities, we're doing the most. We're making actual roads, building roads. It's been gravel roads; been nothing but dirt, mud, grime. We're also doing elevation and drainage," Falgout noted.

Falgout says he and fellow councilman Mike Favre believe the money spent on road improvements is an investment that will come back to the city.

Favre says, "It's a long overdue project. Lonnie [Favre] and myself talked about it when we ran, and we've been working on it ever since. It's reality coming true, it will continue to spur growth," added Falgout. "This is the highlight of Bay St. Louis, along with downtown. We have more water front than everybody on the Coast."

The road re-surfacing in Ward 6 should be complete in 180 days, according to the project's construction inspector.

Money for the project came from a road and bridge tax, and is all self-funded by the tax payers of Ward 6.

