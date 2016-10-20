FNFS Week 10 featured games; Blanchard commits to Air Force

The most dynamic football offense on the coast now has four players committed to play for FBS programs next year.

St. Stanislaus senior wide receiver Corbin Blanchard announced earlier today that he will sign with Air Force.

Blanchard is tied for the team lead along with Tennessee commit Chase Rogers with 43 receptions, but leads the Rockachaws in receiving yards (793) and touchdown receptions (12).

He has helped St. Stanislaus to a 7-1 overall record, including three straight wins in region 8-4A action. With a win over Moss Point, the Rockachaws would clinch a region title for the fourth consecutive year.

Also on the Friday Night Football Showdown this week, we'll feature the following matchups: D'Iberville-Gulfport, St. Martin-Ocean Springs, Stone-West Harrison, Picayune-Long Beach, and Pearl River Central-Pascagoula.

