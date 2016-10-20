Deaf Grassroots Movement raises awareness for deaf community

Members of a nationwide organization called the Deaf Grassroots Movement met outside Gulfport City Hall on Thursday in an effort to raise awareness for the needs of the deaf community.

They held signs and spoke to city leaders about opportunities offered by the city, as well as how to improve their education, job opportunities, and communications access.

City spokesman Chris Vignes said the city is one of the only on the coast that offers sign language interpreters during city council meetings. He thinks it's important for groups like DGM to raise awareness and also for the city to pay attention to their requests.

"Anytime you have a chance to help people in need, whether it's a special disability or bringing awareness to a cause, we're glad that they're here, because we can learn from what they need and how we can better help," Vignes said.

On it's website, the group says the goal is to promote equality for all with the quality of life improved for the deaf community.

This is the second time the Deaf Grassroots Movement has promoted a nationwide rally. The first was on May 4, 2016.

