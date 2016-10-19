Hunks and animals participate in 2017 calendar shoot - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Hunks and animals participate in 2017 calendar shoot

Wednesday, at the JCPenney portrait studio in Edgewater Mall, puppies, kittens, and hunks did a 2017 calendar photo shoot. (Photo source: WLOX) Wednesday, at the JCPenney portrait studio in Edgewater Mall, puppies, kittens, and hunks did a 2017 calendar photo shoot. (Photo source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Wednesday, at the JCPenney portrait studio in Edgewater Mall, puppies, kittens, and hunks did a 2017 calendar photo shoot. It was all put together to benefit the Jackson County Animal Shelter.

It was lights, camera, action for animals and shirtless men. Maridee Malette, with the Jackson County Animal Shelter, said she put the word out on social media that she would need several muscular men to volunteer their time for the cause.

"We're making a calendar with hunks and cute puppies and kittens to raise money for things like adoption events and if dogs get sick, stuff like that," said Malette.

Malette said she and her coworkers called the JCPenney portrait studio and asked them to help as well, and they were glad to assist.

"We are very excited and happy to be able to help out and volunteer our services. A lot of people don't know that we offer pet sessions here, so maybe we can get more pet sessions in. Bring them in with your family. Get them done," Crystal Stricker, with the JCPenney portrait studio, said.

Malette said things are just getting started for this shoot, which promises to showcase 12 months of eye candy.

"We need more guys to come out. Tomorrow night it's the same thing at JCPenney. If you've got time, come on out. It's fun and for a good cause," Malette said.

If you want to be a part of the shoot, there's still time. You can contact the Jackson County Animal Shelter at 228- 497-6350.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

