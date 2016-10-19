Coast girls invited to women-led panel discussion

Just 12 days after the country elects its 45th president, young ladies from the Gulf Coast will have the opportunity to interact with top women political leaders from the area.

On Sunday, Nov. 20, the Pink Lotus Project is hosting "Operation Pink House - Political Panel Discussion for Girls". According to organizers, the goal of the event is to help young attendees better understand the intersection of professional development leadership, and the role of women in politics.

“Women are making history in politics and we need our girls to know how important they are in the process. Public policy is important in our communities, and girls should know how the political process works," said CEO/found of the organization, Jocelyn G. Lane.

The panel discussion will be held at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Resort Center from 3 p.m - 5 p.m. Tickets are available online for $20.

The Pink Lotus Project is a non-profit organization that focuses on empowering girls and women.

