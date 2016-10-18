Man found not guilty of capital murder after retrial now being sent back to prison

Tevin Benjamin, of Moss Point, was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of murdering a Hattiesburg grandfather in 2010. He was 15 years old at the time of the conviction.

In 2014, Benjamin was found not guilty of capital murder after the Mississippi Supreme Court ordered a retrial.

Monday, Benjamin, 22, pleaded guilty to armed robbery, armed carjacking, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Robert Krebs sentenced Benjamin to serve every day of a 15-year sentence for the armed robbery and armed carjacking charges and three additional years for the possession of a controlled substance charges.

“This defendant has demonstrated a propensity for violence in our community. He has chosen to ignore the law and put innocent members of our community in danger,” said District Attorney Tony Lawrence. “I hope the 15-year day-for-day sentences will signal to those who commit crimes in our community that people are tired of your senseless acts against law abiding citizens.”

Lawrence said Benjamin was arrested on Dec. 21, 2014 after he was found with less than two grams of cocaine and more than 30 grams of synthetic marijuana during a traffic stop.

While Benjamin was out on bond for the drug charges, he carjacked a person at gunpoint after asking them for a ride, according to Lawrence. Five days later, on May 21, 2016, Benjamin tried to rob another person at gunpoint.

Lawrence said Benjamin was arrested, his bond was revoked, and he remained behind bars until his court date.

In addition to his prison sentence, Krebs ordered Benjamin to earn his GED while incarcerated and complete the Long Term Therapeutic Alcohol and Drug Program.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.