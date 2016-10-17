Martin Bluff Road widening project slowly moving forward

Gautier has $7 million in city funds and grants for the Martin Bluff Road widening project, which would expand the road to two lanes in each direction and install a number of amenities. (Photo source: WLOX)

The city of Gautier is finally gaining ground on the Martin Bluff Road widening project.

"We're in the acquiring the property phase and relocation of the residents who we're acquiring the property from and it's been going on for several months," said Ward 3 Gautier Councilman Casey Vaughn.

Gautier has $7 million in city funds and grants for the project, which would expand the road to two lanes in each direction and install a number of amenities. But they've hit a multitude of roadblocks in getting the ball rolling. It's mostly due to discrepancies about the number of properties that need to be acquired before starting construction.

"It's been a long process, unfortunately, but we're getting closer and closer to acquiring all the property," Vaughn said.

Ward 3 councilman Casey Vaughn said they now have a concrete number, close to 25 properties, that need to be bought to turn the first shovel. In Tuesday's council meeting, the council will vote on the acquisition of two of those properties.

"We've been approving the purchase price of the property, and then once the owners accept that, we work through the relocation," said Vaughn.

So far, Vaughn said, they're not getting push back from the residents who have to pick up and move.

"There was a resident with a little bit of concern, but he talked to the company the city has hired to do the negotiating and they worked everything out," Vaughn said.

Vaughn said as long as there are no objections, the city will take over the two properties and begin the process of acquisition for the next set of properties.

