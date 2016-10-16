Jackson County Fair gets underway in Pascagoula

It's the best week of the year in Jackson County. Hundreds turned out for the first day of the Jackson County Fair on Sunday, and they weren't disappointed.

While the rest of the week has animal shows, dance performances, and live music, the first day was all about rides, games, and fun booths. The kids weren't wasting any time getting started.

Tykeria Hughes, from Pascagoula, jumped in on the food first.

"I ate some gumbo, I got some lemonade, and I ate some popcorn," Hughes said. "My favorite part so far is when I ate gumbo."

Food is always a big draw for the fair, and for first time vendor Ashley Noerper, of Vincent Amusements, it's important to have a wide variety for fair-goers to enjoy.

"We have of course the cheesecake funnel cake, the bucket of lemonade. We have waffle fries. We have a different feel for the fair," Noerper said.

But for her, it's not just about having a good week financially.

"I just love seeing all the smiling faces. I like seeing the kids happy, so that brings me joy," said Noerper.

Along with the rides, games, and food, the fair also has a number of shows and presentations throughout the week. Fair contest judging begins Monday with arts, crops, poultry, rabbits, and vegetables.

The fair runs through Sunday, Oct. 23 at the Jackson County Fairgrounds.

