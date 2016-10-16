Friend of clerk shot during failed robbery demands justice

A close friend of a woman who was shot at a gas station in Pascagoula is demanding justice. Daphne Collins is still in the hospital, and authorities are searching for the suspect.

Wendy Claytor is still trying to wrap her head around why someone would shoot her dear friend.

"Nobody deserves to be shot, especially her," said Claytor.

Collins works the overnight shift at the Murphy Express gas station in Pascagoula. Early Thursday morning, she was shot in the back during an attempted robbery.

"I told her, ‘I don’t like you working that night shift at the gas station,’ but she said, ‘I got to do what I got to do to take care of my son.’"

Police are still searching for the man they say pulled the trigger. Friends of Collins have this message for the masked man.

"Turn yourself in. What you did was wrong. Turn yourself in," said Claytor.

Right now, Collins is recovering in a hospital in New Orleans. We're told there is a bullet lodged in her back, and doctors are trying to figure out what to do next.

"I just want her to walk out of the hospital rather than be rolled out and need to be taken care of," said Claytor.

She said caretaking is a role she'll take on if worse comes to worst. Despite the uncertainty that comes with that lodged bullet, friends say Collins is upbeat.

"She said she was sore, in a little pain, but that she's glad to be alive," said Claytor.

In the meantime, Caytor said she's going to make her way to New Orleans to check on her friend.

Police are asking anyone with any information about the shooting to contact Pascagoula police or Crime Stoppers.

