30th annual Fall Muster at Beauvoir draws hundreds

The boom of the cannon, and the quick pop of rifles could only mean one thing - Fall Muster has returned to Beauvoir for its 30th year.

Hundreds of spectators turned out to experience the camps, food, music, and the battle reenactment.

Daryl Ladner has been taking part in the Fall Muster for 27 years. He says it's a chance to pay tribute to those who came before him.

"We honor our ancestors who actually fought this war, keep their memory alive," Ladner said.

The soldiers on the field are members of different groups that come together for similar events, and not always on the same side.

"We do both sides. We personally do the sixth Massachusetts field artillery on the union side because sometimes we have to be union. Sometimes we get to be Washington Artillery," said Colonel L.E. Goutierez of the Washington Artillery.

There were even young participants at the muster. Fourteen-year-old Michael Paul began taking part in re-enactments because of his dad. He says his favorite part is sitting around the campfire telling stories and laughing.

Veterans of the event say it's important to teach current generations about the history of the country, and events like the Fall Muster help do that in a fun way.

