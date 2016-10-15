Audubon River Center turns 1 in new home

The Pascagoula River Audubon Center celebrated its first birthday by inviting visitors to join them in the great outdoors.

Exactly one year ago on Oct. 15, the center opened its doors to the public as the gateway to the largest free-flowing river in the contiguous United States.

"It's all about connecting people to the river, how unique the Pascagoula River Basin is, helping people enjoy this amazing biodiversity that we have down here, and how cool the Mississippi Gulf Coast is," said education programs manager, Erin Parker.

The center has done that and much more.

"It's grown our membership by something like a factor of 100. We've grown our school programming by a huge number. It's really helped us get the word out that we're here, and helps us facilitate a lot more people," said Parker.

The 10-acre facility helps visitors embrace their natural side, and helps Moss Point bring in tourism.

"It's good for the children because they get to interact and see animals that they don't get to see on a daily basis," said visitor from Biloxi.

Parker says the center has welcomed visitors from at least 49 states. As for what's next, only the future will tell.

"We don't know yet. We got this far and we're really excited. We hope to keep growing, and bringing more folks out and bigger crowds, and more school groups," added Parker. "We'll see what the future brings."

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.