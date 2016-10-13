Gas station clerk shot during failed armed robbery

A gas station clerk is recovering in the hospital after she was shot during an attempted armed robbery early Thursday morning. Pascagoula police tell us the woman is in stable condition, but she has been transferred to a hospital in New Orleans for surgery to have the bullet removed from her back.

Lt. Doug Adams said the attempted robbery happened around 3 a.m. at the Murphy Express gas station at the intersection of Hwy. 90 and Chicot St.

Adams said the suspect walked into the store wearing a homemade mask, pulled out a .22 caliber semi-automatic handgun, and attempted to rob the clerk. The man reportedly shot the clerk one time during the robbery attempt then ran away from the scene on foot. Adams said no money was taken.

The suspect is described as a black man standing around six feet tall and weighing around 165 pounds. Adams said he was wearing a blue shirt, black pants, and white shoes.

If you have any information about this crime, please call Pascagoula police at 228-762-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.