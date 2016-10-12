Rescued bald eagle begins road to recovery

The team at Wild at Heart Rescue is busy nursing the bird back to health. (Photo source: WLOX News)

The road to recovery is just starting for a bald eagle found near Biloxi Point on Saturday.

The team at Wild at Heart Rescue is busy nursing the bird back to health.

"Today what we had to do was, we had to replace the bandage and the wrapping that was around the wing that was injured," said Wild at Heart Rescue president Doug Pojeky.

The process is not an easy one. It's a delicate procedure dependent on attention to detail.

"Whenever anything with feathers - and especially flight feathers - has to be wrapped, you have to be super careful and get everything in the right spot because because you don't want to damage anything," Pojeky said.

Pojeky - known as the bird whisperer - held the eagle throughout the process, as Wild at Heart director Missy Dubuisson cleaned the wound and re-wrapped the dressings.

"I'm kinda lucky when I handle these birds, they seem to trust me," Pojeky said. "The extent of the injuries are all soft tissue, which means it could be a tendon strain, muscle tear, something that's going to fix itself."

After the wounds heal, with some rehabbing and TLC, the eagle should be released back into the wild in a few weeks.

"I'm hoping she has a nest somewhere with a male that's watching over her eggs and she can get back to those babies, but if not, at least we can put her in some sanctuary where she can live out her life," said Tina Demoran, who initially found the eagle.

For now, the bird's wrapping will be changed every few days, and it will be given pain medicine and antibiotics.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.