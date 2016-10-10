Second round of budget hearings for Humane Society of South Mississippi

President of the Harrison County Board of Supervisors Beverly Martin says West was able to provide adequate explanations for each issue raised. (Photo source: WLOX News)

The Harrison County Board of Supervisors called on the Humane Society of South Mississippi to review their budget for a second time.

Employees of the Humane Society defended their organization, as members of the board raised questions.

Lori West with HSSM answered individual questions about her organization's spending from the county Board of Supervisors with Board Member Janet McCarroll by her side.

President of the Harrison County Board of Supervisors Beverly Martin says West was able to provide adequate explanations for each issue raised.

"The issue was, not all supervisors were present. Today, some of the ones that were not there got their questions answered," said Martin. "Mr. Ladner missed HSSM, he was not present the first time their budget was discussed."

Martin says West and McCarroll offered to come back and give a full report on HSSM's budget and that takes no offense to this second round before the board.

"They need to ask questions, they need to do their due diligence with the county money," McCarroll noted.

Supervisor Ladner specifically relayed an issue his friend had with HSSM involving the organization saying they would charge a fee for a litter of abandoned puppies to be turned in.

West cited a communication error for the mix-up, saying that the animals should have been taken in for free.

"I feel that we've managed to work everything out. They're doing a great job, and headed in the right direction. They fulfill a need tax payers expect," Martin added.

West says they're working on further customer service training for their employees. McCarroll adds that the budget is well-organized and they will present it to the board as soon as they put it in the particular order the board wants.

