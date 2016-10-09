Cruisers say goodbye to another record breaking year

There were 7,957 cruisers at the 20th annual event, not including the all of the cruisers who did not register. (Photo source: WLOX News)

In a matter of hours, the thousands of people who spent the a week partying in South Mississippi, have left their camps and hotel rooms. Another record breaking year of Cruisin' the Coast is now in the books.

This 20th edition of Cruisin' the Coast had some well known events, as well as a brand new stop. The city of Moss Point joined the official lineup with it's "Cruisin' the River City" event.

From flame throwing, to just enjoying a nice meal along the road, cruisers and spectators alike found something to their liking. Many say it's the atmosphere and camaraderie that raises the bar each year.

"It's just amazing. People keep coming to Cruisin' year after year, and they go out to other car shows around the country, and talk about Cruisin', so they bring more and more people with them," said registration director Craig Grisoli.

Once registrations for the year came to a close, there was a new record to announce. There were 7,957 cruisers at the 20th annual event, not including the all of the cruisers who did not register.

According to Cruisin' the Coast Director Woody Bailey, the economic impact of the 2016 event could top $25 million.

Preparation for next year's event is already underway. 644 cruisers have preregistered for the 21st year.

