Witness recalls Saturday night accident that sent 5 to the hospital.

A bench was also destroyed when the car veered onto the sidewalk. (Photo source: WLOX News)

Disaster struck on the last night of Cruisin'' the Coast when a car plowed into a large crowd of bystanders Saturday.

The victims, who ranged in age from 16 to 61, were taken to Garden Park Medical Center and treated for minor to moderate injuries.

Drew Cameron was watching from across Highway 90 when it happened, calling it "a pretty intense situation."

"It went into a motorcycle and the back end of a pickup. Two girls were sitting on the tailgate of the pickup with their legs hanging out and we watching him hit that thing," said Cameron. "How the girls got out, I don't know."

In all of the years he's attended Cruisin', Cameron has never witnessed anything like the accident. Around 30 - 40 people were in the crowd when the car lost control.

"You just don't do something like that when you've got that many people that close by," Cameron added.

According to Gulfport police, 61year-old Warren Hammett was attempting to do a "burn out" at the intersection of Teagarden and Highway 90 when he lost control of his 2010 Cadillac.

Lt. Thomas McCorkle says that several spectators were egging him on.

"They were pouring water on the street and they were encouraging, hootin' and hollering, encouraging the cars to peel out," said McCorkle. "Evidently, they've been getting away with it."

Gulfport police confirm that the driver was not intoxicated, but has been charged with reckless driving.

Woody Bailey, who heads Cruisin' the Coast, says the organization explicitly outlaws burning out at all of its venues, but doesn't have control over what happens on the road.

"Cruisin' the Coast is a great event for the Gulf Coast, it's a fun event, and we want to keep it safe," said Bailey.

