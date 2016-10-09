Wife hopes trial of estranged husband's killer will bring her closure

Sylvia Washington scrolls through old photos of her and her estranged husband (Photo Source: WLOX News)

UPDATE: Monday morning, Shakendra Galloway entered a guilty plea to manslaughter, just as her trial was set to get underway. The judge accepted plea, and set December 15, 2016 as her sentencing date.

Sadness fills Sylvia Washington's eyes as she scrolls through old photos of her and her estranged husband, Willie Richardson.

It's been two years since Washington got the call her husband had been murdered. But on Monday, those old wounds will re-open as his alleged killer is set to go to trial.

"It's really been just weighing heavy on me," said Washington.

Washington and Richardson were separated when he was found stabbed to death Sept. 5 2014. The alleged killer - Richardson's then girlfriend, Shakendra Galloway.

Washington says she knew of the affair, but now is ready to get some answers.

"I'm just waiting for the time to go in and hear what I need to hear. But, I'm just like everybody else," said Washington. "I really don't know much, but I want to be there so I can hear word for word what went on and to know why it is."

Although Washington has since remarried, she continues to be haunted by what happened. The trauma has even impacted her health.

"I've been to the hospital since, for mental stuff and coping," Washington said.

Those feelings anguish are intensified because Richardson is the widow's second husband to be murdered. Washington's first husband, Daron Parker, was shot to death in Alabama in 2008. Parker's murder remains unsolved.

"At one time I questioned God, 'Am I cursed?'" Washington said.

Washington's hope is that the trial will give her what she needs in order to move forward with her life.

"The final say so will be up to the judge and the jury," added Washington. "I will walk out of there OK with it."

Regardless of the final verdict, Washington says she will reach a point of closure.

