'72 Ford Pinto catches eyes at 26th Annual Gautier Mullet and Music Fest

The couple decided to get a notebook for their vintage conversation starter. (Photo source: WLOX News)

One 1972 yellow Ford Pinto got a lot of attention at the 26th Annual Gautier Mullet and Music Fest.

"Well, everybody that came to us that saw the Pinto wanted to tell us something about their Pinto," said Marylou Knasiak.

Knasiak and her husband Larry are first time Cruisin' the Coast participants. They drove the mellow yellow car down from a small town in Arkansas. The once common car had people old and young stopping in their tracks.

"They had so much fun looking at the Pinto, and will walk past the Corvettes and Camaros to look," said Larry.

The couple decided to get a notebook for their vintage conversation starter. As people checked out the ride, they could also jot down their personal pinto stories.

"My friend got it for her 1971 graduation and we use to cruise in it," said Linda Penny. "It was a cool car to us."

The Knasiak's unusual passengers, sock monkeys little Richard and Susie Q, caught the attention of those who didn't have a Pinto story.

"They're silent passengers. They don't talk much, but the kids like them," said Larry.

The Knasiak's say Mullet fest is definitely a highlight of the Cruisin' week.

"Well I've tossed the mullet 21 yards. The winner right now is at 31 yards, so I didn't quite bring my mullet arm today," said Larry.

"All of the communities have really gone out of their way to make us feel welcome," added Marylou.

Both agree that the fest is an event they'll definitely come back to.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.