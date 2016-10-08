Southern Miss drops first C-USA game in San Antonio; Mullens inj - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Southern Miss drops first C-USA game in San Antonio; Mullens injured

The UTSA Roadrunners scored touchdowns on each of their first four possessions en route to a 55-32 win over Southern Miss Saturday afternoon.

UTSA (2-3, 1-1 C-USA) never trailed in the game and out-rushed USM (4-2, 2-1 C-USA) on the ground 339-175.

Southern Miss quarterback Nick Mullens threw for 363 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. He left the game briefly in the second half after suffering a thumb injury and later returned, but USM head coach Jay Hopson says they will have to wait and see in the next coming days to figure out the severity.

Jalen Rhodes led the way for the Roadrunners, rushing for 165 yards with three touchdowns.

Ito Smith ran for 94 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries for the Golden Eagles, who will play at LSU next Saturday.

