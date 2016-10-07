Gulfport man killed in Hancock Co. crash identified

Hancock County Coroner Jim Faulk has identified the Gulfport man killed in a single-vehicle accident on Hwy. 53 near Hwy. 603 on Friday morning.

Faulk said Christopher Skaggs, 59, was killed when his 1999 Toyota Camry left the roadway, hit a tree, and rolled over around 11 a.m. Skaggs was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins said the cause of the deadly crash remains under investigation.

