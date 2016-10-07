Brennan receives All-America jersey, shifts focus to hopeful state title run

The high school resume for St. Stanislaus quarterback Myles Brennan is superb. The senior already has multiple district titles, two state championship appearances, is an Elite 11 finalist, has reeled in nearly 20 scholarship offers, and most recently broke the Mississippi state record for passing yards.

Perhaps the most satisfying accomplishment happened Thursday afternoon inside his school's cafeteria when he received his Under Armour All-America jersey in front of his entire family, friends and teammates.

"I couldn't be here without them," Brennan said. "My family, parents, brothers or the school itself, all of those things tie into the person that I am today and these accomplishments. It's not just who I am, it's not just myself, but the surrounding support that helps me get to days like this."

Days like these are rare, and the ensuing attention can be overwhelming, like it has been over the past year that's included trips to California and Oregon that eventually produced an offer from LSU that he immediately accepted in former LSU head coach Les Miles' office. That's why sometimes it's easy to forget that the LSU commit is still just 17 years old trying to enjoy his senior year of high school.

"That's the toughest thing as a parent to try to get across," Myles' father Owen Brennan said. "These are your glory days. These are the best years of your life.

"We don't talk much about football other than plans like these or things we have to discuss, but we just try to let him be a kid -- a 17-year-old kid who just happens to be good at quarterback."

"The attention part, you know, it really doesn't get to me," Myles Brennan said. "It's a part of the process and it's going to happen. I really don't let it get to my head. I live day to day, and everything I do I just try to win the day. That's kind of my motto. I'm always trying to get better and helping others succeed. It really doesn't affect who I am and what I do."

Statistically speaking, Myles Brennan already proved in his sophomore and junior seasons that he's one of the best quarterbacks in the state. But after 14 interceptions in 2014 and only eight the following season, Brennan has yet to throw a pick through six games in 2016.

He trails only George County's LaRaymond Spivery (2,370) and St. Martin's Wayne Overman III (2,014) for the most passing yards in the state with 1,934, and is tied for second with 21 touchdown passes.

"Myles knows what this is all about is playing the game, first and foremost," St. Stanislaus head coach Bill Conides said. "All of this is nice, he certainly deserves it, it's great for him and the school, but we haven't accomplished our goal yet."

St. Stanislaus has reached the 4A state championship game in each of the past two years, but lost to Noxubee County both times. The Rockachaws have lost just once this season in six games and will play at Bay High Friday night.

After their hopeful run to the title game, he'll play with, and against, the best future college football players in the prestigious Under Armour All-America game New Year's Day in Orlando.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.