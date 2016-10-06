St. Martin teen proudly participates in 'Bring Your Bible to School Day'

Katelynn says she would love to be able to go to school and talk about God. (Photo source: Katelynn Stewart)

For many students, Oct. 6 is just another day on campus. But for thousands of students across the nation, Oct. 6 is "Bring Your Bible to School Day".

Founded in 2013 by Focus on the Family, the organization's website says its goal is to allow "children and teens to celebrate religious freedom and to share the hope and inspiration they receive from reading their Bibles." The day-long event went viral in 2015, with around 155,000 students participating.

For 14-year-old St. Martin High School student Katelyn Stewart, the national day is inspirational.

"We've all been through things in our lives, and we all have things we turn to - whether it's your parents your phone, your friends," said Stewart. "But who I turn to is God; through the good and the bad times."

Although Katelyn only saw about five other students participating at her school, she says "Bring Your Bible to School Day" is still important.

"This event is very important to me because it makes my faith grow stronger and stronger each year knowing that I'm not the only one," noted the 14-year-old.

What did other students think about Katelyn's act of faith? Well, she says some thought it was weird. Even so, that won't stop her from carrying around the Word.

"There are going to be people who judge, just like there were today. Lots of people gave me weird looks going down the hallway, but I just smiled and kept walking.

Katelyn says bringing her Bible to school not only makes her feel safe, but leads her to tell more people about Jesus.

