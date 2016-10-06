Harrison County Youth Court system moving to Biloxi

The Harrison County Youth Court is moving from Gulfport to Biloxi. The move is expected to save the county about $400,000 a year in transportation costs and paid time for employees.

The new office in the former Department of Health Building on Esters Blvd. will open at 8 a.m. on Oct. 17. The last day in the Gulfport location will be Oct. 14.

The youth court will now be located across the street from the Harrison County Juvenile Detention Center.

The Harrison County Juvenile Drug Court will move at the same time as the youth court. The drug court’s new location will be in the Harrison County Courthouse in Biloxi.

“The entire Harrison County Youth Court system is moving to Biloxi. The most advantageous part of all of this is that the youth court will be in immediate proximity to the youth detention facility,” said Judge Margaret Alfonso, who supervises the youth court. “It’s been a great expense for the county to transport the kids back and forth for court.”

Alfonso said the move will give youth offenders greater access to counseling and other resources.

“Since youth court is going to be housed across the street from the detention facility, counseling services and probation services are going to be much more readily available for children in detention,” said Alfonso.

The youth court will change its phone number and mailing address after the move. The new phone number will be 228-435-3201, and the new mailing address will be P.O. Box 134 Biloxi, MS 39533.

