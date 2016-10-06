Thirteen coast football players selected to 2016 Bernard Blackwell Classic

Gulfport head coach Eddie Pierce and Long Beach head coach Forrest Williams have been named assistants for the South team roster set to participate in the Bernard Blackwell Classic in December.

The South is loaded with talent from the coast, especially players from the 6A ranks including: George County quarterback/defensive back LaRaymond Spivery, D'Iberville cornerback D.J. Polk, Gulfport defensive lineman D.J. Stevenson, Harrison Central defensive lineman Noah Vance, Ocean Springs linebacker/defensive lineman Brandon Smith, Gulfport offensive lineman Nicholas Dunomes, St. Martin quarterback Wayne Overman III and St. Martin wide receiver Kalem Reddix.

From region 4-5A, the roster includes Stone kicker Mason Hunt, Pascagoula linebacker/defensive lineman Matt Inlow, Gautier offensive lineman Justin Scott and Pascagoula running back Reginald Hunter.

St. Stanislaus wide receiver Corbin Blanchard is the lone representative from region 8-4A.

