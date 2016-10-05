Cruisin' participant makes special delivery to an Ocean Springs - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Cruisin' participant makes special delivery to an Ocean Springs boy

While en route to Cruisin' on Sunday, Wheless delivered Jayden a bike. (Photo source: WLOX News) While en route to Cruisin' on Sunday, Wheless delivered Jayden a bike. (Photo source: WLOX News)
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) -

Hewitt Wheless is a Cruisin' the Coast regular. Hailing from Longview, Texas, he and his '55 Studebaker have made the trip to South Mississippi the past six years.

However, his 2016 trek is a little different.

"I volunteered to bring this tricycle down to this young man, not knowing what I was getting into," Wheless said. 

The young man: 7-year-old Jayden Litke. 

"He's always been an outdoors type, and he loves to watch his brother and the neighborhood kids ride their bikes," said Jayden's mom Megan Graham. "But, he's never been able to properly ride one." 

Jayden has cerebral palsy and epilepsy, and his therapist recently suggested he get an Amtryke bike. 

"They couldn't afford it at the time and were placed on the national wish list," Jayden's therapist Sarah Pannell said. 

The price tag for the bike is around $1,200. When Wheless and his group, the Longview Ambucs Club learned about Jayden, they decided to foot the bill.

While en route to Cruisin' on Sunday, Wheless delivered Jayden a bike.

"And if you would've seen the expression in his eyes, I don't know how to explain it," Wheless said, as he began to cry. 

The bike is a tricycle made for balance. It's special equipped with foot restraints, a seat belt, lateral harness, and a modified handle bar system all to ensure Jayden has a safe ride.

"It was like a prize. I thought I was going to therapy and then I got my bike," said Jayden. "It just feels good, I just feel so happy."

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:25:14 GMT
    (Source: MDOT)(Source: MDOT)

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

  • Last frosts of the season

    Last frosts of the season

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:23:24 GMT
    South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

  • $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:54:58 GMT
    The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly