Cruisin' participant makes special delivery to an Ocean Springs boy

Hewitt Wheless is a Cruisin' the Coast regular. Hailing from Longview, Texas, he and his '55 Studebaker have made the trip to South Mississippi the past six years.

However, his 2016 trek is a little different.

"I volunteered to bring this tricycle down to this young man, not knowing what I was getting into," Wheless said.

The young man: 7-year-old Jayden Litke.

"He's always been an outdoors type, and he loves to watch his brother and the neighborhood kids ride their bikes," said Jayden's mom Megan Graham. "But, he's never been able to properly ride one."

Jayden has cerebral palsy and epilepsy, and his therapist recently suggested he get an Amtryke bike.

"They couldn't afford it at the time and were placed on the national wish list," Jayden's therapist Sarah Pannell said.

The price tag for the bike is around $1,200. When Wheless and his group, the Longview Ambucs Club learned about Jayden, they decided to foot the bill.

While en route to Cruisin' on Sunday, Wheless delivered Jayden a bike.

"And if you would've seen the expression in his eyes, I don't know how to explain it," Wheless said, as he began to cry.

The bike is a tricycle made for balance. It's special equipped with foot restraints, a seat belt, lateral harness, and a modified handle bar system all to ensure Jayden has a safe ride.

"It was like a prize. I thought I was going to therapy and then I got my bike," said Jayden. "It just feels good, I just feel so happy."

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.