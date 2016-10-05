Convicted felon sentenced to prison for robbing check cashing business

A Gulfport man was sentenced to prison this week for robbing a Long Beach business at gunpoint on Sept. 3, 2015.

Juarez Jackson, 29, pleaded guilty to armed robbery, and Judge Lisa Dodson sentenced him to 30 years in prison, with 15 years suspended. He will also be on probation for five years after his release.

District Attorney Joel Smith said Jackson was wearing a disguise and was armed with a semi-automatic handgun when he robbed the Express Check Advance.

Smith said Jackson entered the business and forced three employees into a back room. That’s when he forced the store manager to open a safe and hand over a bag of money.

While all of this was happening, the store manager’s fiance walked into the store and noticed the robbery taking place. When Jackson ran from the store, he jumped in a car driven by another suspect. The fiancé followed the suspect car while calling police.

After a short chase, Jackson and his accomplice were arrested at Harper-McCaughan Elementary School on Pineville Rd.

“Officers searched the vehicle and located the defendant’s disguise, along with the bag of money taken from Express Check Advance and the semi-automatic handgun used in the robbery,” said Assistant District Attorney Matthew Burrell.

Smith said Jackson was previously convicted of felony cocaine possession in Harrison County in 2010.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.