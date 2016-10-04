Mosquito borne illness a concern in Jackson County

Residents in the Hickory Hills area of Gautier were surprised to find yellow notices on their mailboxes and front doors Tuesday. (Photo source: WLOX)

There are some mosquito concerns in Jackson County. The health department say West Nile Virus was detected in the area. And warning notices left in one neighborhood have residents worried.

Residents in the Hickory Hills area of Gautier were surprised to find yellow notices on their mailboxes and front doors Tuesday.

"Really, I kinda freaked out," said resident Perry Smith.

The signs warn that mosquitoes carrying encephalitis - which causes inflammation of the brain - have been found in the neighborhood.

"It caused a lot of concern with me with being a parent, it's a scary thing," said Pamela Smith.

Pamela Smith and her father, Perry Smith, live on Bristol Street off of Martin Bluff Road. They say the warnings have put them on edge - worrying the next bite could lead to an illness.

"I feel like we'll be going inside more often at night and I'll be putting on, you know, bug spray on my children more frequently and, you know, long sleeve clothes and do whatever takes to help prevent it," Smith said.

But after reaching out to the state health department and mosquito control, we found out that these notices are a part of a larger effort to educate people about mosquito borne illnesses.

A Jackson county mosquito control spokesperson told WLOX News Now the notices go out in areas that are at a high risk for these types of illnesses.

"It's a great thing that they did that, it helps us to know what to do to prevent us and our children from getting that," said Smith.

"I'm gonna make sure I don't have any water laying around and I'm not going to stay out late when the mosquitoes go to biting," Smith father added.

And based off of the Smith family's response, the notices seem to be working.

