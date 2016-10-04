Cochran, Wicker praise Moss Point facility for recent Navy contracts

The Moss Point facility will be the primary manufacturing location for 10 MQ-8C Fire Scout unmanned helicopters and three MQ-4C Triton surveillance aircraft. (Photo source: Northrop Grumman)

Northrop Grumman’s facility in Moss Point was recently awarded more than $360 million in contracts to build unmanned aircraft for the U.S. Navy.

The Fire Scout contract is worth $108.1 million, and the Triton contract is worth $255.2 million.

“This is good news, both in terms of confidence in our workforce and in terms of maintaining stable production lines for aircraft required by the Defense Department. It is clear that Moss Point workers will play a critical role in the future of Navy unmanned aviation,” Sen. Thad Cochran said.

Cochran and Sen. Roger Wicker praised the facility for growing Mississippi’s role in producing these aircraft for the military.

“It is clear why the Moss Point facility and its workers are being asked to play a bigger role in producing the next generation of unmanned aircraft,” Wicker said. “This increased workload is a testament to the high-quality job that they are doing to deliver cutting-edge aircraft to our national defense.”

