Sewer main breaks prompt water contact advisory in Gulfport

Sewer main breaks prompt water contact advisory in Gulfport

By Chris Thies, Digital Content Manager
The areas affected include the Industrial Seaway and Bayou Bernard from Hwy. 49 to the mouth of Big Lake. (Photo source: MDEQ) The areas affected include the Industrial Seaway and Bayou Bernard from Hwy. 49 to the mouth of Big Lake. (Photo source: MDEQ)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

A water contact advisory issued by the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality is in effect for several bodies of water in Gulfport.

MDEQ said the advisory was issued Tuesday after breaches in two sewer force mains. The areas affected include the Industrial Seaway and Bayou Bernard from Hwy. 49 to the mouth of Big Lake.

Robbie Wilbur, with MDEQ, said the main breach on Seaway Rd. has been contained, but sewage is still flowing from the main on Glascock Dr. The City of Gulfport reported around 500,000 gallons have already flowed from the break, but a pump truck is being used to bypass the flow to a nearby manhole.

MDEQ said people should avoid wading, swimming, or fishing in these areas until the contact advisory is lifted.

