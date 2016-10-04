Sewer main breaks prompt water contact advisory in Gulfport

The areas affected include the Industrial Seaway and Bayou Bernard from Hwy. 49 to the mouth of Big Lake. (Photo source: MDEQ)

A water contact advisory issued by the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality is in effect for several bodies of water in Gulfport.

MDEQ said the advisory was issued Tuesday after breaches in two sewer force mains. The areas affected include the Industrial Seaway and Bayou Bernard from Hwy. 49 to the mouth of Big Lake.

Crews replacing cracked sewer main in Gulfport now. pic.twitter.com/SOf6mQIZte — Trang Pham-Bui (@TrangPhamBui) October 4, 2016

Robbie Wilbur, with MDEQ, said the main breach on Seaway Rd. has been contained, but sewage is still flowing from the main on Glascock Dr. The City of Gulfport reported around 500,000 gallons have already flowed from the break, but a pump truck is being used to bypass the flow to a nearby manhole.

Force main ruptured on Glascock Drive in Gulfport, discharging 500,000 gallons of sewage. pic.twitter.com/XjtZN4ogbA — Trang Pham-Bui (@TrangPhamBui) October 4, 2016

MDEQ said people should avoid wading, swimming, or fishing in these areas until the contact advisory is lifted.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.