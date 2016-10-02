Saints earn first win in comeback fashion over Chargers

John Kuhn rushed for three touchdowns to help the New Orleans Saints earn a 35-34 comeback victory over the San Diego Chargers Sunday afternoon.

The Saints (1-3) earned their first win of the year despite trailing the Chargers (1-3) by 13 points late in the fourth quarter.

San Diego committed two late, costly turnovers that gave New Orleans the ball inside Chargers territory. Brees threw a touchdown pass to Michael Thomas to bring the Saints within 34-28 before Kuhn's third touchdown run put New Orleans ahead for good moments later.

The Saints have a bye week approaching before returning home to host the Carolina Panthers.

