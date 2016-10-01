MDOT reminds drivers to cruise safely

With thousands of people headed to South Mississippi for the 2016 Cruisin' The Coast, law enforcement officials are reminding drivers to be alert.

According to MDOTtraffic.com, Highway 49 between 17th St. and Highway 90 will be closed on Sunday Oct. 2 from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Officials are requesting that all wide-load and commercial traffic use the 30th Avenue Corridor during that time.

In a release sent to WLOX News Now, MDOT officials said in part, "MDOT would also like to remind motorists to drive safe, be patient, be alert for spectators and consider using an alternate route if not participating in Cruisin’ the Coast events, such as utilizing I-10 instead of Highway 90 during special event times."

WLOX will have the latest updates from CTC both on air, and at wlox.com. To share photos from the 20th annual event that brings out car enthusiasts from near and far, use the hashtag #CTCWLOX on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

Happy Cruising!

