Legendary action actor working on movie in South MS - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Legendary action actor working on movie in South MS

By Lindsay Knowles, Digital Producer
Connect
Jean Claude van Damme is on the Gulf Coast filming his newest movie. (Photo source: Facebook) Jean Claude van Damme is on the Gulf Coast filming his newest movie. (Photo source: Facebook)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

If you happen to catch a glimpse of Jean Claude Van Damme on the Gulf Coast this weekend and think you're seeing things, rest assured, you are not.

The legendary actor, best known for his many action flicks, is in South Mississippi working on his latest film, Kill 'Em All.

WLOX News Now's own Trang Pham Bui bumped into the actor Friday night while dining at the Palace Casino. She says she heard two ladies at the Stacked Grill inside the casino talking about van Damme, saying he was upstairs in the high-limit room. Being a total fan-girl, Trang crept into the room of high rollers and asked him for a picture. She says he graciously obliged.

According to the actor's IMDB page, van Damme is one of the lead roles in Kill 'Em All, which is currently in pre-production and set to be released in 2017. The film also stars the actor's son Kris van Damme, as well as actress Autumn Reeser and actor Peter Stormare.

According to Impact Online, van Damme will reunite with his long-time friend Peter Malota, who makes his directorial debut with Kill 'Em All. The article says the movie "has a Usual Suspects meets Smoking Aces feel, with some dark humour (sic) blended with strong action and drama."

Cast members from the film have shared multiple photos on social media showing the crew enjoying all the Gulf Coast has to offer, including its beautiful sunsets.

Van Damme also shared a photo of himself with his son and Malota, saying they are on the set of the film.

Have you seen JCVD or any of the cast members? Tell us where you spotted them in the comments! 

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

