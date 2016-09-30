VA to host Veterans Town Hall

Veterans and their families are invited to attend a Veterans Town Hall on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

The town hall will be held at the Recreation Hall of the Biloxi VA Medical Center, located at 400 Veterans Ave., Building 17 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Hosted by the Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System, the event will give vets and their families the opportunity to provide feedback about the health care system.

Additionally, representatives from three VA administrations, health, benefits and cemetery will be available to speak with attendees.

