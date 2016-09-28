Officials work to learn cause of D'Iberville brush fire

Officials had the fire under control within 10 minutes. (Photo source: WLOX News)

D'Iberville firemen are working to learn what sparked a Wednesday afternoon brush fire in a ditch.

Firefighters got to the scene on Suzanne Drive just before 5 p.m., and had the situation under control within 10 minutes.

A witness tells WLOX News Now that she called the fire department after seeing smoke coming from someone's backyard near the fence line.

Officers at scene thanked the woman for doing what they ask of people, which is calling authorities when they see something that may not be right.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.