D'Iberville police hosting active shooter training Thursday

D’Iberville police want to make sure the citizens they serve are prepared if they are ever caught up in an active shooter situation. The police department will hold a Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events training Thursday at city hall at 6 p.m.

Police Chief Wayne Payne said the training is built on the avoid, deny, defend strategy developed by the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center.

The purpose of the training is to provide citizens with a reaction plan to assist law enforcement and limit the number of casualties in an active shooter event.

“The need for this training is increasingly apparent,” said Payne. “I want to empower our citizens with information that could save their lives in an active shooter event.”

Payne wants citizens to come to the training armed with questions. He said officers will be available to answer specific questions and concerns.

If you have any questions about the training, call the D’Iberville Police Department at 228-396-4252.

