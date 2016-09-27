Former cashier sentenced to prison for embezzling $87K from Southern Recycling

A former cashier for Southern Recycling Company will spend the next eight years behind bars for embezzling more than $87,000 from the business over several months.

District Attorney Joel Smith said Gretchen Cumberland, 46, previously pleaded guilty to embezzlement and possessing more than 65 Oxycodone pills at the time of her arrest.

Tuesday, Judge Roger Clark sentenced Cumberland to 20 years in prison, with 12 of the years being suspended. Clark also ordered her to pay $87,892 in restitution to Southern Recycling.

“Although it is highly unlikely that Ms. Cumberland will ever be able to fully repay Southern Recycling for what she has done, it is important that she be held accountable for her actions,” said Assistant District Attorney Chris Carter. “The number of Oxycodone pills found on her at the time of her arrest was also very concerning and deserving of serious consequences.”

Smith said Cumberland’s embezzlement scheme was uncovered when company managers made a surprise accounting visit to the Gulfport location, where she worked.

At the time, Cumberland’s cash drawer was missing $7,000, and the company’s safe was missing $18,000. It was later discovered she embezzled more than $87,000 from the company.

