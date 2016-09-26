Downtown Gulfport's Fishbone Alley nearly ready for launch party - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Downtown Gulfport's Fishbone Alley nearly ready for launch party

A huge crowd is expected at the grand opening party for Fishbone Alley Sunday, October 2 at 1:00 p.m. (Photo source: WLOX) A huge crowd is expected at the grand opening party for Fishbone Alley Sunday, October 2 at 1:00 p.m. (Photo source: WLOX)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

After months of construction, Fishbone Alley in downtown Gulfport is close to being ready for its grand opening party. Artists, like Gulfport resident Ryan Merrill, have filled the space with artwork ahead of Cruisin' the Coast. Merrill said he's using a high quality outdoor paint as he puts finishing touches on his mural.

"We kicked around a few ideas and we came up with this octopus, which I drew in Photoshop, painting each panel to help me move along and progress each day," Merrill noted.

He said he feels fortunate to be a part of the project, which developers like David Parker hope will boost the restaurant and tourism industry in the area.

"We've been working really hard to make art as diverse as possible. Someone asked, 'When's it finished?' Truthfully, it will never be done. It's always going to be evolving," Parker said.

Seven bars and restaurants touch the alley, but there are 41 in the downtown are, within walking distance.

"We are making a cool pedestrian walkway and central hub for people to come to," Parker said. 

Mahan Rykiel, an architecture firm from Baltimore, was hired to specially design the space.

"Their niche is alley ways, one of the best alley designers in the country. So we deliberately planned this. They've done projects in Seattle, New York, and Dallas," Parker noted.

"I'm just thankful to be a part of Fishbone Alley and I've really enjoyed coming out here and painting, giving back to community I grew up in," Merrill said.

The alley's developers want everyone to feel that the space belongs to them, so they asked a wide variety of people - firemen, city employees, and children - to create artwork for the space.

A huge crowd is expected at the grand opening party for Fishbone Alley Sunday, October 2 at 1:00 p.m.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:25:14 GMT
    (Source: MDOT)(Source: MDOT)

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

  • Last frosts of the season

    Last frosts of the season

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:23:24 GMT
    South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

  • $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:54:58 GMT
    The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly