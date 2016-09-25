St. Stanislaus quarterback sticking to LSU commitment despite Le - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

St. Stanislaus quarterback sticking to LSU commitment despite Les Miles firing

UNDATED (WLOX) -

St. Stanislaus senior quarterback Myles Brennan says he's holding true to his commitment to the LSU football program despite Les Miles being fired Sunday afternoon.

Brennan, who committed to LSU in April, sent out a tweet Sunday afternoon that he still plans on being a part of the 2017 recruiting class that is considered by three different recruiting services (Rivals, ESPN, 247) to be ranked in the top five in the nation.

St. Stanislaus head coach Bill Conides confirmed earlier Sunday that he also expects the record-setting Mississippi high school quarterback to stick with the Tigers.

Brennan recently became the state of Mississippi's all-time leader in passing yards, surpassing fellow St. Stanislaus Rockachaw Dylan Favre.

