Anchorfest wraps up with big acts on stage

A large crowd packed under the shade of the pavilion at Jones Park in Gulfport on the final day of the 3rd annual Anchorfest.

From artists, and food vendors, to booths with children's activities and live music, there was something for everyone at this year's festival.

"It's just a blast. We're having a great time. A lot of people bringing blankets and chairs out, making a day out of it," said City of Gulfport Spokesman Chris Vignes.

Vendors say the nice weather helped to bring big crowds to the event this year.

"The music's great and of course all of the different vendors have plenty to offer. But it's just something that everyone can come out and just enjoy what we have to offer here in Gulfport Mississippi," said Gulfport artist Ryan Merrill.

The live music portion of Anchorfest wrapped up with some big names, and a few special guests. Lamar Williams Jr., the son of Former Allman Brothers Band member Lamar Williams Sr., made a special appearance to close out the event.

"It's always good to have a good bunch of people to come out an love and support music, support local arts and share ideas about community," Williams said.

This year's Anchorfest included more than 40 art vendors, and 20 food vendors.

