Chevron, Red Cross team up with Pascagoula firefighters to promote fire safety

Volunteers from Chevron and the American Red Cross teamed up with the Pascagoula Fire Department to go door to door educating residents about home fire safety. (Photo source: WLOX)

Volunteers from Chevron and the American Red Cross teamed up with the Pascagoula Fire Department to go door to door educating residents about home fire safety.

"If it just saves one life doing this, it's worth it," said Pascagoula Fire Captain Hyler Krebbs.

The day went something like this: Volunteers from Chevron and the Red Cross made the initial contact with home owners to determine if the home had functioning fire detectors.

"If they're not, they call us and the fire department comes in here and go to every room and install them for free," said Krebbs.

Volunteers and firefighters spent four hours canvassing neighborhoods trying to reach as many people as possible.

"I was surprised when they came to the door and really glad to see them," said homeowner Carol Meek.

Meek, like many others, was in need of new fire detectors.

"I worry, we're older. Even if you're not old, my husband doesn't smell very well. You can't smell the smoke, but you sure can hear the alarms."

Zsaquez Love didn't have any detectors in her home after remodeling. So the Red Cross gave her and her family more information on fire safety.

"It's very important. You see so many house fires, people who don't have the smoke detectors and they lose lives," said Love.

And those are just two of nearly 100 houses visited. Both the volunteers and fire firefighters said they're walking away knowing Pascagoula just got a little safer.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.