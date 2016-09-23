New Beginnings Shelter raising awareness about domestic violence

Police say Raine's husband shot and killed her at her job. (Photo source: WLOX News)

People who work at the shelter offer a safe house and a way out for anyone who feels trapped in an abusive situation. (Photo source: WLOX News)

Runners will take their mark at Pascagoula Beach Park on Saturday to remember the life of a woman who was a victim of domestic violence.

People at New Beginnings domestic violence shelter are honoring the memory of Sonja Wells Raine. Authorities say Raine was starting her morning at work at the WIC office in Pascagoula when her husband shot and killed her a year ago.

The Sept. 24 race will honor Raine's memory, and proceeds will be put back into the shelter to help people get out of abusive relationships.

"Sonja's story really stands out because this was a woman who was very professional, intelligent. She was working trying to help other women who may have needed financial support," said Kristie Johnson. "At New Beginnings, we're opening the door to be that source of help if you need help, in a situation [and] you need someone to talk to and advise you."

People who work at the shelter offer a safe house and a way out for anyone who feels trapped in an abusive situation.

"I've realized I really like helping people since I've worked here, they really brought that out in me," said volunteer Betty Rivers.

Those wanting to participate in the race can register before 7 a.m. on Saturday at the Pascagoula Beach Park. The cost is $35 and a t-shirt is included with each entry.

To learn more about the shelter, visit New Beginnings Domestic Violence Program on Facebook.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.