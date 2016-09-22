Gulfport, St. Martin highlight start of HS football region play

The St. Martin Yellow Jackets are known to put up the points, while the Gulfport Admirals feature one of the better defenses on the coast.

Gulfport will aim to extend its winning streak over St. Martin to seven games. The Yellow Jackets last beat the Admirals in 2003.

"Obviously we want to win but we have to win on both sides of the ball," Gulfport senior Rhodes Walker said. "That's the biggest thing for us. We just need to win on both sides of the ball."

"They're a great team altogether," Gulfport senior Sean Daniels said. "Of course they're really good on both sides of the ball and I've seen some good things on the defensive side of the ball, so we're not going to take them [weakly] at all. We're going to play them like any other team."

In St. Martin's 63-55 win over East Central last week, Wayne Overman passed for 341 yards and seven touchdowns while also picking up 98 rushing yards. Kalem Reddix hauled in 15 of Overman's 25 completions for 218 yards and six touchdowns.

"We have to control the line of scrimmage," Gulfport senior Dennis Stevenson said. "They have a great passing game with Kalem and Wayne. We have to get back there and stop Wayne."

The Friday Night Football Showdown returns for week six of the high school season. Join A.J. Giardina and Tyler Bouldin for highlights of Gulfport-St. Martin, along with Biloxi-D'Iberville, Hancock-Ocean Springs, Long Beach-Pascagoula, Hattiesburg-West Harrison, and Pearl River Central-Stone.

