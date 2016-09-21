WLOX Press Box: Saints will beat Falcons Monday night - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Before this season even started, I was told to deliver a prediction regarding the expected finish for the New Orleans Saints at the end of the 2016 season.

Taking into account another lackluster preseason, a continuously absent running game and more of the same head-scratching defense, I settled on a 5-11 record for the black and gold.

But this Monday night, I expect the Saints (0-2) to hand the Falcons (1-1) yet another Monday night loss.

New Orleans has won five straight Monday night contests against Atlanta. It's a streak that actually dates back to September 25, 2006 -- the Saints' first game in the Superdome following Hurricane Katrina. For those unfamiliar with what happened that game, Steve Gleason blocked a punt that resulted in a touchdown and the first points for New Orleans in an eventual 23-3 win over Atlanta.

I was 16 years old when New Orleans, its surrounding areas and the Mississippi gulf coast were rocked by the storm. However, being a native of Dallas, I was never fully aware of the physical, mental and financial damage Hurricane Katrina caused until I researched the subject after being hired by WLOX in September 2012.

In fact, I never understood how much the NFL franchise was affected by it until I looked at Gleason's statue outside the Superdome prior to the Falcons-Saints 2015 meeting, wanted to know more and then spent the last few hours before the game learning about the 2006 Saints. 

Coincidentally on that Thursday, October 15 night, Michael Mauti came through with a carbon copy of the most iconic play in franchise history. It would be an understatement to say that I got chills when I witnessed the deja vu for Who Dat Nation in the eventual 31-21 win for New Orleans.

That begs the question: What in the world are we going to see this Monday?

Saints play-by-play announcer Jim Henderson recently told WVUE-TV in New Orleans that before and during the September 2006 matchup, he was thinking there was "no way the Falcons would win."

I believe it'll be more of the same for the Saints this week. New Orleans will win 31-27 over the Falcons and extend Atlanta's Monday night losing streak to six games against the black and gold.

