Pascagoula residents demand answers at city council meeting - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Pascagoula residents demand answers at city council meeting

Residents demanded answers, but the board was mum. (Photo source: WLOX News) Residents demanded answers, but the board was mum. (Photo source: WLOX News)
PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) -

People in Pascagoula demanded answers in a Tuesday night city council meeting about the July 29 traffic stop of former Moss Point Police Chief Art McClung and his recent resignation.

Pascagoula property owner Mark Everson addressed the city council, questioning how they handled the stop.

Everson told the filled meeting room that he wants the city to conduct a thorough investigation of the police department's role in the incident, and that he wants the city to take action.

"I hope they will step back and recognize their obligation to oversee the affairs of the city, including the police department," said Everson. "I hope that they'll do that in a way they'll review the procedures that are in existence and mash them up with what actually happened in this instance, and finally try to decide whether it was appropriate to use discretion here."

After Everson's comments, the board thanked him for speaking, but didn't mention any further action.

When WLOX News Now caught up with Chief Kenny Johnson, who sat quietly through the meeting, he stated, "This is a council matter, I'll leave any matters to the council and city manager."

According to Pascagoula City Manager Joe Huffman, the investigation is closed.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:25:14 GMT
    (Source: MDOT)(Source: MDOT)

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

  • Last frosts of the season

    Last frosts of the season

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:23:24 GMT
    South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

  • $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:54:58 GMT
    The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly