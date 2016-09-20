Pascagoula residents demand answers at city council meeting

People in Pascagoula demanded answers in a Tuesday night city council meeting about the July 29 traffic stop of former Moss Point Police Chief Art McClung and his recent resignation.

Pascagoula property owner Mark Everson addressed the city council, questioning how they handled the stop.

Everson told the filled meeting room that he wants the city to conduct a thorough investigation of the police department's role in the incident, and that he wants the city to take action.

"I hope they will step back and recognize their obligation to oversee the affairs of the city, including the police department," said Everson. "I hope that they'll do that in a way they'll review the procedures that are in existence and mash them up with what actually happened in this instance, and finally try to decide whether it was appropriate to use discretion here."

After Everson's comments, the board thanked him for speaking, but didn't mention any further action.

When WLOX News Now caught up with Chief Kenny Johnson, who sat quietly through the meeting, he stated, "This is a council matter, I'll leave any matters to the council and city manager."

According to Pascagoula City Manager Joe Huffman, the investigation is closed.

