New boutique hotel almost ready in Pass Christian

Workers are busy putting the finishing touches on Hotel Whiskey in downtown Pass Christian. Construction began in January, and weather has caused a few delays. But co-owner Thomas Genin said as of this Friday, all of the rooms at the hotel will be ready for furniture.

"We wanted to start as soon as we could and that's what we did. There were some hurdles to overcome with power and utilities, and fire suppression system requirements," Genin said.

The hotel will have 10 standard rooms with king size beds. One suite will also include a bunk room, and a pull out couch.

"The idea of this hotel is small, nice, not a casino. I think people from Biloxi will come to Pass Christian, eat and have a miniature vacation. And I think the bread and butter will be New Orleans weekenders," Genin noted.

Hotel Whiskey Manager Holly Allman hopes to be open in time for the upcoming Cruisin' the Coast weekend. That second weekend of October will be the first run for the hotel's steak house and seafood restaurant. For anyone interested in booking, October 18 will be the first night for hotel reservations.

"I want people to know that this is a place anyone can come and have a great time, enjoy fine dining in a beautiful environment. It's something that the Pass has not seen in long time," Allman said.

Hotel Whiskey is going up near the intersection of Davis and Beach Blvd., and will feature balcony views of the water. Allman said the restaurant will also offer fresh fish that Genin reels in himself from his charter boat.

