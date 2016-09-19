Donations pour in for Gulfport sailing instructor fighting for his life

Donations are pouring in for a Gulfport man fighting for his life after suffering an electric shock Sunday at the docks near the Gulfport Yacht Club.

According to a GoFundMe page to support John Harrison Doucet, the Gulfport High School graduate was trailering a boat after sailing with his family when disaster struck.

Gulfport Fire Chief Mike Beyerstedt said Doucet backed his boat into live power lines and was severely burned by the shock.

Doucet was taken to Memorial Hospital in Gulfport for treatment, but he was later flown to a hospital in Jackson.

The GoFundMe page said Doucet suffered extensive burns over most of his body, and doctors removed both of his legs Sunday night. Doucet will be transferred to a burn care center in Georgia as soon as possible.

In a little over two hours, the crowd funding page has already raised more than $14,000 to support Doucet and his family.

The page described Doucet as a lifelong sailor, competitor, and active member of the Gulf Yachting Association and the Gulfport Yacht Club. According to Doucet’s Facebook page, he is a sailing instructor at the yacht club.

