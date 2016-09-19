Truck explosion leaves good Samaritans hospitalized

This is what’s left of the Ford Ranger that exploded Sunday night in Vancleave. (Photo source: WLOX)

This is what’s left of the Ford Ranger that exploded Sunday night in Vancleave. (Photo source: WLOX)

Several good Samaritans pulled a paralyzed man out of a burning truck Sunday night in Vancleave, but we’re told he is still fighting for his life in a Brandon hospital. And several of those who stopped to rescue him are suffering from severe burns.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy John Ledbetter said several people worked together to upright the truck and free Anthony Taylor, who is paraplegic, but two of his rescuers were badly burned when the truck exploded.

Ledbetter said Chip Cole, of Pascagoula, was airlifted to USA Medical Center in Mobile, AL. Dustin Allgood, 22, was taken to a hospital in Jackson to be treated for severe burns.

Taylor, 22, was also burned. He was airlifted to a hospital in Brandon. Ledbetter said the conditions of Cole, Allgood, and Taylor are unknown at this time.

Investigators are now working to determine what caused the truck to run off Seaman Rd. around 8:30 p.m.

According to Ledbetter, Randy Harris, of Vancleave, was driving the Ford Ranger northbound near the landfill when the truck left the road, flipped, and hit several pine trees. The truck came to rest on its side, trapping Taylor.

Ledbetter said Harris was also injured in the crash, but he was able to get out and help rescue Taylor. Taylor was taken to Singing River Hospital in Ocean Springs before he was airlifted to Brandon.

Ledbetter said Harris was treated at Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula and then released. Leodis Howze was also treated at the hospital, but he was released before a deputy arrived.

If you have any information that could help investigators determine how this crash happened, please call the sheriff’s department at 228-769-3063 or 228-769-3014.

