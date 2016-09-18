Gulfport murder victim's family searching for answers

Martin's mother says she wants to see justice served. (Photo Source: Facebook)

As the search for the killer of 20-year-old Trevues Martin continues, his family is speaking out.

"My son's life got took....we don't even understand, you know what I'm saying. This man is still at large, still on the run," said Tatasha Martin, Trevues' mother.

Police are looking for 19-year-old Deandre Dashawn-Antonio Ball in connection with Martin's murder.

Although a motive has not yet been released, Tatasha believes she knows why her son was killed.

"The man was jealous. The man said that my son was going with his old lady, which was his ex-girlfriend. He shot my son over a woman," Martin said.

Trevues was one of three sons. Younger brother Tacorey Young says Trevues was more than just a sibling.

"My brother, he was like my best friend. Instead of like a brother, a best brother," said Tacorey.

Martin was killed the day before his 21st birthday. Tatasha says that while the family welcomes community support, she wants to see the killer captured and her son's name remembered.

Funeral arrangements for Trevues Martin are set for Saturday.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Deandre Ball is asked to contact the Gulfport Police Department at (228)868-5959, or call Crime Stoppers.

Nine months into the year, there have been 10 fatal shootings in the city of Gulfport.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.