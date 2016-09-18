Event aims to inform Moss Point residents about city government options

King says the event will not be political. (Photo source: WLOX News)

Recent turmoil in the city of Moss Point has residents buzzing about the city's form of government. The hot topic right in Moss Point: how the city should be governed.

The two most popular forms among residents are the council-manager form, or mayor-alderman form. But based off of a recent meeting in Ward 6, mayoral candidate Mario King says he's not sure if people really understand the pro's and con's of each.

"A community member - a young man - came up to me, he signed the petition, and he didn't know why he was signing the petition," King said.

In an attempt to bridge the gap, King is hosting an event Monday night with guest speaker Dr. Joseph Dallas Breen, the interim executive director of the Stennis Institute.

"It won't be me answering questions, it won't be a councilman or alderman, it won't be another community member," said King. "We'll have an expert answering questions."

The goal is to have the parking lot at Meridian Street Church be even more packed at 6 p.m. Monday evening than during Sunday morning service. King says he hopes people know - despite his intentions to run for mayor - that the event is a non-political, bi-partisan event.

"There won't be any petition signing there, there won't be any solicitation for either. It'll just be simply an informative discussion that Dr. Breen will lead," said King.

Alderman Wayne Lennep, whose ward initially started the hype about the government form, says he's excited to see a continuation of the dialogue. He hopes the event can spark community political involvement.

"Our voter participation in Moss Point is really low. Our last municipal election we had about 25 percent. You gotta get out and participate to make government work, no matter what form of government you have," said Lennep.

Although Lennep and King may have differing views on what form of government is best for the city of Moss point, they both want to help voters feel educated on their options if they head to the polls.

